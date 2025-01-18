Q1 EPS Estimates for Raymond James Boosted by Zacks Research

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $10.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.44 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.96 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.54. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.09.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $167.00 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $104.24 and a 52-week high of $171.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.77 and its 200-day moving average is $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at about $708,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,710,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,215,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $571,554.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,319,326.02. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $8,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,110 shares in the company, valued at $47,364,303. The trade was a 15.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,621 shares of company stock worth $10,729,488 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

