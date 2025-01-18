Q2 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Issued By Cormark

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Barrick Gold to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.38.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

TSE:ABX opened at C$23.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of C$40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.19. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$18.65 and a 1-year high of C$29.50.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.49, for a total transaction of C$61,215.00. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 85,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.03 per share, with a total value of C$2,135,291.53. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

