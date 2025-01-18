Q2 EPS Estimates for Zscaler Cut by Capital One Financial

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zscaler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.84.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $187.58 on Friday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of -750.32 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.12.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $737,578.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,866 shares in the company, valued at $28,618,917.12. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $741,784.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,287,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after buying an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

