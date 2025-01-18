Q4 Earnings Estimate for ELEV Issued By William Blair

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elevation Oncology in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ELEV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Elevation Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Elevation Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of Elevation Oncology stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 17.77, a current ratio of 17.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02).

Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELEV. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39,101 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54,167 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Elevation Oncology by 55.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

