Q4 Earnings Estimate for IAMGOLD Issued By Raymond James

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IMG. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.30.

IMG stock opened at C$8.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$3.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Eddy sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$125,580.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total transaction of C$136,080.00. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

