Raymond James Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Methanex

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MEOH. Barclays lifted their price objective on Methanex from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Methanex from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. CIBC restated an “outperformer” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Methanex stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $36.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Methanex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 1,495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 138,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 130,127 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Methanex by 19.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

