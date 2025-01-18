Raymond James Estimates IAMGOLD’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Raymond James has a “Underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial raised IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.57.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

