Raymond James Forecasts Methanex’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $5.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.82. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$71.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$49.21 and a 12 month high of C$74.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$66.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.40. The firm has a market cap of C$4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$1.05. Methanex had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Priscilla Fuchslocher sold 7,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.39, for a total value of C$504,818.52. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

