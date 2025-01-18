Raymond James Has Bearish Forecast for TSE:BEI Q3 Earnings

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$37.96 and a 52 week high of C$49.75.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.