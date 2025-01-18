Raymond James Has Bullish Estimate for Methanex Q4 Earnings

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methanex in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$1.05. Methanex had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of MX stock opened at C$71.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.40. Methanex has a one year low of C$49.21 and a one year high of C$74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at Methanex

In related news, Senior Officer Priscilla Fuchslocher sold 7,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.39, for a total value of C$504,818.52. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

