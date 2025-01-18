Raymond James Has Negative Outlook for TSE:FCR Q4 Earnings

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Capital Realty in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Raymond James currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$18.60 and a 1 year high of C$22.79.

