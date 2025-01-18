Raymond James Has Negative View of Barrick Gold Q1 Earnings

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Raymond James decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOLD. CIBC cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 451.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 3,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

