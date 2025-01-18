Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 510,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,982,000 after acquiring an additional 21,519 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 40.3% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raymond James from $169.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 3,451 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $571,554.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,319,326.02. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $1,594,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,212,755.36. This trade represents a 23.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,621 shares of company stock worth $10,729,488. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Trading Up 1.3 %

Raymond James stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $171.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.54. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.