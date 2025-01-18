Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Receives $148.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.25.

RDDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Reddit from $105.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $112.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $1,583,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,775 shares in the company, valued at $73,735,305.75. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $387,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,668.64. This trade represents a 14.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 231,023 shares of company stock valued at $34,118,355 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Reddit by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the third quarter worth $85,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Reddit by 56.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $175.57 on Wednesday. Reddit has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $187.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.24 and a 200-day moving average of $99.68.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.23. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 40.54% and a negative net margin of 47.83%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.61 million. Reddit’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Reddit will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

