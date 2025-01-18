Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 478.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $13,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Reliance by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Reliance by 27.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 35,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $288.58 on Friday. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.98 and a 12 month high of $342.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.94.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.02). Reliance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.71, for a total transaction of $2,091,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,491.79. This trade represents a 27.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total value of $1,490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,500. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

