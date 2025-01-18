Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Trading Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Repsol Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company’s Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

