Reviewing Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) and Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO)

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) and Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Clean Energy Carriers and Okeanis Eco Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Clean Energy Carriers 25.79% 9.72% 3.24% Okeanis Eco Tankers 29.25% 27.19% 10.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Capital Clean Energy Carriers and Okeanis Eco Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Clean Energy Carriers 0 0 1 1 3.50 Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Capital Clean Energy Carriers presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.33%. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.42%. Given Okeanis Eco Tankers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Okeanis Eco Tankers is more favorable than Capital Clean Energy Carriers.

This table compares Capital Clean Energy Carriers and Okeanis Eco Tankers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Clean Energy Carriers $360.59 million 2.88 $47.21 million $1.30 14.42 Okeanis Eco Tankers $413.10 million 1.84 $145.25 million $3.63 6.50

Okeanis Eco Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Clean Energy Carriers. Okeanis Eco Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Clean Energy Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Capital Clean Energy Carriers pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Okeanis Eco Tankers pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Okeanis Eco Tankers pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Okeanis Eco Tankers beats Capital Clean Energy Carriers on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Capital Product Partners L.P. and changed its name to Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. in August 2024. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

