Reviewing Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) & enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN)

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for enGene and Vaxart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enGene 0 0 10 1 3.09 Vaxart 0 0 2 0 3.00

enGene presently has a consensus price target of $29.78, indicating a potential upside of 317.06%. Vaxart has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 305.41%. Given enGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe enGene is more favorable than Vaxart.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

64.2% of enGene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of enGene shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Vaxart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

enGene has a beta of -0.65, meaning that its share price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares enGene and Vaxart”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enGene N/A N/A -$55.14 million ($0.58) -12.31 Vaxart $20.14 million 8.36 -$82.46 million ($0.41) -1.80

enGene has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vaxart. enGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares enGene and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enGene N/A -16.69% -14.27% Vaxart -431.61% -110.46% -62.78%

Summary

enGene beats Vaxart on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions. It has a license agreement with Altesa Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize Vapendavir, a capsid-binding broad-spectrum antiviral. Vaxart, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

