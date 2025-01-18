Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.48.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $32,196.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 378,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,334.94. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $1,155,006.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,960,547.37. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,429 shares of company stock worth $4,467,450 over the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 2,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.