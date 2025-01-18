Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 3.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $14.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $15.00. 28,502,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 41,409,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RIVN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.48.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $937,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,712,811.25. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $32,196.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 378,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,334.94. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,429 shares of company stock worth $4,467,450. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 52.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $565,012,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341,786 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,831 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 102.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $33,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,106 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,388,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,439,143 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 518,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

