Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2,229.4% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 33,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after buying an additional 31,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $83,967.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,695.36. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $245,874.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,114.56. The trade was a 42.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,436 shares of company stock worth $10,832,549 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.16.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $287.06 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.81 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

