Roth Capital Forecasts Hasbro’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Hasbro in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 7,141.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,847 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth $18,163,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 972.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $111,773.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,029.68. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

