Roth Capital Forecasts Mattel’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mattel in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Mattel Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAT stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Mattel’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,824,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,674,000 after acquiring an additional 783,264 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 7.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mattel by 34.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,794,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,227 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 431.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 138,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

