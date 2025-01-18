Roth Capital Increases Earnings Estimates for ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ACM Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for ACM Research’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ACM Research’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.18 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACMR

ACM Research Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 774,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,801,709.76. The trade was a 1.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,073,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 710,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,454.48. This represents a 7.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,363 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 453.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.