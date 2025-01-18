Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Outlook for BRC Earnings

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRC in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for BRC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for BRC’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.06 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 23.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

BRC stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. BRC has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.84 million, a P/E ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the third quarter worth about $45,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in BRC in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

