Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $7.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HCAT. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

HCAT stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $334.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Alger sold 19,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $163,063.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,443.84. This trade represents a 18.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Gallagher sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $31,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,438 shares in the company, valued at $519,577.24. This represents a 5.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,169 shares of company stock worth $639,174. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 10.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 13.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 59.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

