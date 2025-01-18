Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CAE. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CAE from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CAE from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.56.

TSE:CAE opened at C$34.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. CAE has a 52 week low of C$22.28 and a 52 week high of C$36.68.

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.

