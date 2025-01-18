Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $380.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CHTR. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.89.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $351.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $415.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lind Value II ApS bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $9,743,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $1,345,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 193.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after buying an additional 26,446 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,868,000 after purchasing an additional 148,003 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 40.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 37,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.