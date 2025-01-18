Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JACK. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.01 million, a PE ratio of -19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.94. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.31.

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $68,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,815 shares in the company, valued at $681,343.80. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,343 shares of company stock worth $100,601. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,802,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 250,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 144,631 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 101,064 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 89,649 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 712,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,156,000 after purchasing an additional 85,461 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

