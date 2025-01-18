Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) to “Moderate Buy”

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

