Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) to “Moderate Buy”

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.
Bankinter Stock Up 1.0 %
Bankinter Company Profile
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
