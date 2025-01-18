Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rumble in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Rumble Price Performance
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Rumble had a negative net margin of 152.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.75%. The company had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rumble will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,604,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,486,199.71. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,988 shares of company stock worth $701,617. Corporate insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Rumble
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Rumble during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Rumble by 663.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Rumble in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Rumble during the second quarter worth about $91,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rumble Company Profile
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.
Read More
