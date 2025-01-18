SAP (NYSE:SAP) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.17.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $262.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $322.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.47. SAP has a one year low of $158.94 and a one year high of $264.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in SAP by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

