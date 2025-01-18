Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLB. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.03.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9,241,140 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,160.30. The trade was a 22.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Schlumberger by 25.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 761,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,961,000 after acquiring an additional 156,698 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 76,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65,318 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 269.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,901,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,723,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.