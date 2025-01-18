Scotiabank Boosts K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$11.00

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KNT. Eight Capital increased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50.

In related news, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.39, for a total value of C$328,678.00. Also, Director Graham Wheelock sold 42,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total value of C$359,189.38. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,933.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

