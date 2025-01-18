Scotiabank Boosts K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$11.00

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KNT. Eight Capital increased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNT
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance
Insider Transactions at K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)
In related news, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.39, for a total value of C$328,678.00. Also, Director Graham Wheelock sold 42,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total value of C$359,189.38. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,933.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.