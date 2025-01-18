Scotiabank Cuts Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to $9.00

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE CGAU opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $323.93 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 36.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,390,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,869,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after buying an additional 1,435,794 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after buying an additional 1,047,142 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 111.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,493,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 786,688 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 94.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,037,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 504,636 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

