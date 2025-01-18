Scotiabank Cuts Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Price Target to C$8.50

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Snowline Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Snowline Gold Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Snowline Gold

SGD stock opened at C$5.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.27. The company has a market cap of C$843.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.81. Snowline Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.39.

In other news, Director Calum Macleod Morrison purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,200.00. Corporate insiders own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

About Snowline Gold

Snowline Gold Corp. explores and develops gold properties in Canada. The company also explores for silver, zinc, nickel, vanadium, copper and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Rogue gold project, which consists of 4,580 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 94,397 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon Territory.

