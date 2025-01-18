SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Reddit by 302.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,157,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,428,000 after buying an additional 9,139,196 shares in the last quarter. VY Capital Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Reddit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,403,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Reddit by 3,172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,296,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,895 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Reddit by 177.6% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,005,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 1,519.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,650,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,450 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDDT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Reddit from $150.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Reddit from $118.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Reddit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Reddit from $105.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reddit from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $175.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.24 and a 200-day moving average of $99.68. Reddit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $187.69.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.61 million. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 40.54% and a negative net margin of 47.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $1,763,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,775 shares in the company, valued at $82,110,614.50. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $387,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,668.64. The trade was a 14.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,023 shares of company stock worth $34,118,355.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

