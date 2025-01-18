SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARES. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth $209,884,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 722.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,738,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,244,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,284,773,000 after purchasing an additional 679,462 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 31.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,849,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,103,000 after purchasing an additional 678,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,056,000 after buying an additional 280,656 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management stock opened at $191.69 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.18. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARES. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ares Management from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.92.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 20,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.44, for a total transaction of $3,364,874.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,495,125.76. This trade represents a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 14,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total value of $2,586,557.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,015,834.24. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 574,167 shares of company stock valued at $99,996,647. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

