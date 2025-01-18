SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,558 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 16,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $51.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

