SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 360 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $618,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after acquiring an additional 143,861 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 129,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.25 and its 200 day moving average is $76.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

