SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 375 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tlwm raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 4,079 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,835 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.81.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.2 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $215.36 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $202.25 and a one year high of $296.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.88 and a 200 day moving average of $236.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.