SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $94.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.06. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $85.61 and a twelve month high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.90%.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTIS

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $909,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,391.84. This trade represents a 47.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.