SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $173.16 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $189.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.91.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

