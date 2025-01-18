SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $243,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 188,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,100,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $214.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.53. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $168.46 and a one year high of $221.92. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

