SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $287,000 Stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,208 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 264.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

VVR stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

