SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,665,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,736,000 after acquiring an additional 469,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,937,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,961,000 after purchasing an additional 289,439 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,267,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,360,000 after purchasing an additional 269,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,603,000 after buying an additional 2,320,909 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,993,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,390,000 after buying an additional 110,988 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $53.13 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.13.

Carrier Global announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

