SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $228,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 9,108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 574,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,440,000 after buying an additional 568,563 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 38.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,660,000 after purchasing an additional 282,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 67.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 658,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,333,000 after purchasing an additional 264,756 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 7,667.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 163,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000,000 after purchasing an additional 161,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 28.7% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 705,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,839,000 after purchasing an additional 157,319 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Albemarle from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $255,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,296.64. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $143.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average is $93.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.67%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.