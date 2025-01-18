SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $244,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $129.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $89.01 and a 52 week high of $137.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.06 and a 200-day moving average of $121.82.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
