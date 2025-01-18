SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $82.18 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.69.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.