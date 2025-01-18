SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at $2,259,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in Pure Storage by 1,160.1% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 73,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 67,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,153,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,487,000 after buying an additional 368,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 92.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 92,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTG. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $570,258.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 72,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,349.97. This trade represents a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 8,311 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $516,611.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,050.96. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,178 shares of company stock valued at $14,603,746. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Up 1.6 %

Pure Storage stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.81. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $70.41.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

